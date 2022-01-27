Big Ed’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ costars accuse him of ‘using’ Liz in a tense moment from the upcoming ‘Single Life’ tell-all

Liz Woods and Big Ed on the tell-all episode of “90 Day: The Single Life.”TLC/Discovery Plus

Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s “90 Day: The Single Life” costars accused him of “using” Liz Woods in a new clip.

“You are desperate,” Brown’s costar Debbie Johnson said. “You don’t love anybody except yourself.”

Brown and Woods met on the first season of “Single Life,” breaking up but later reconnecting again.

Big Ed Brown’s “90 Day: The Single Life” costars accused him of “using” fiancée Liz Woods in a tense new clip from the spinoff’s upcoming tell-all episode.

“You’re not in love with her, you’re using her. You are desperate,” Brown’s fellow “Single Life” cast member Debbie Johnson told him in the segment. “Everybody knows that. You don’t love anybody except yourself.”

Johnson went on to address Woods directly, asking her: “Liz, were you aware, those six months that he was getting his brain together, that he was out sniffing around for someone that would appreciate him and say yes?”

“The only reason he wasn’t with those women is because he turned them down,” Johnson added.

Johnson and Brown’s costar Stephanie Matto agreed, and said that she thought Brown “fucked up” the first time he broke up with Woods.

“He was blasted all over the internet for it,” Matto said. “He came back crying and he gave her the biggest gift he could think of, and that was an engagement. And that’s how he got her back. It’s basically a bribe.”

Both Brown and Woods defended their relationship in the clip, with Brown saying: “No one can tell you who to love.”

The controversial couple have had an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting on the first season of “Single Life.” After a brief romance, they split up, but later reconnected while filming season two of the “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff show.

In November, Brown and Woods announced they were engaged.

Story continues

“We are each other’s forever, and, yes, we are engaged,” the couple told Insider at the time.

The “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” tell-all episode will be available Friday on discovery+.

Read the original article on Insider