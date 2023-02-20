Big decision looms for Raiders on next QB. Raider Nation has ideas, but this is right guy

If some in Raider Nation had their say, they’d want Tom Brady to again postpone retirement and be the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bee conducted a nonscientific poll and 21% said they would like to see Brady in Silver and Black, but that doesn’t seem likely to happen since he retired “for good” and already filed paperwork with the NFL.

Next favorite choice among fans is Jimmy Garroppolo, who picked up 18% of the votes. After him, it’s Jarrett Stidham at 15%, followed by Aaron Rodgers at 12% and Lamar Jackson at 12%.

The Raiders are searching for the next signal caller after the team decided not to keep nine-year starter Derek Carr, who is looking for a new team.

This is an important search for the Raiders, and, simply, they cannot mess this up.

It is an important transition for the Raiders to make. Especially for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels if he wants to keep his job.

If the Raiders start poorly in the 2023 NFL season, then he has to consider himself on the hot seat and owner Mark Davis may look at another change.

McDaniels’ coaching record is not impressive at 17-28 between the Denver Broncos and the Raiders.

Make no mistake about it. If the Raiders keep their other key playmakers on offense, including running back Josh Jacobs, then all they need is a veteran quarterback to lead the way.

And the Raiders’ QB choice should be …

Rodgers comes to mind, if they can work another trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a March 2022 deal with the Packers.

A reunion for Rodgers and Adams? McDaniels better hope so. That would make the Raiders a threat in the AFC West despite the defensive woes that have plagued the franchise for years.

The Bee will touch on the free agency side of things when it comes to defense soon, but for now, Rodgers has to be on the top of the Raiders’ wish list.

Why Aaron Rodgers is right for the Raiders

Rodgers seems like an ideal fit.

Since Rodgers was named the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, he’s led the team to a 147-75-1 record that included 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

Story continues

He’s led the Packers to 10 winning seasons when playing at least 16 games.

Consistent winning is among the things that have been missing for the Raiders.

Even at age 39 this past season, he finished with 3,695 yards passing and 26 touchdowns.

The most important part: Rodgers’ familiarity with Adams after being together on the Packers from 2014-2021.

Rodgers was named AP Most Valuable Player in 2020 and 2021, with Adams combining for 29 touchdowns in those two seasons..

Adams would certainly welcome Rodgers to Las Vegas.

If not Rodgers, then who for Las Vegas?

If the Raiders fail to get Rodgers, then figure Garoppolo as the next likeliest target. He’s familiar with McDaniels’ system after he started two games when he was with the New England Patriots from 2014-2016.

The Raiders also figure to select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

The start of the new league year begins March 15.

McDaniels’ future with the Raiders could be bleak if Las Vegas can’t get Rodgers in the fold. It could turn into a quick exit for McDaniels, just like in Denver.