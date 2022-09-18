Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

by

Starbucks  (SBUX)  has been in Target  (TGT)  locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to many retailers like that of Target, Kroger  (KR) , or Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.