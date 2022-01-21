‘Big Brother’ Spain Label Zeppelin Unveils MD – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

‘Big Brother’ Spain Label Zeppelin Unveils MD

Zeppelin, the Banijay Iberia label that introduced Big Brother and entertainment format The Bridge to Spain, has promoted Miguel Martín to MD, replacing Amparo Castellano. Martín joined the label two years ago to work for Banijay Birds, the territory’s creative hub for original streamer IP development, which has seen him exec big local non-scripted titles such as Amazon’s LOL: Last One Laughing. He has previously worked in the U.S. on formats for NBC-Telemundo and Fox. Zeppelin, which will soon turn 30, has introduced Secret Story, Big Brother, The Bridge and SKAM España to the Spanish market. Banijay Iberia CEO Pilar Blasco called Martín a “born leader who has shown unbounded creativity.” Castellano spent eight years with the label and one as MD.

‘Happy Valley’ To Be Remade In Turkey

Happy Valley is to be remade for Fox in Turkey as BBC Studios strikes its debut international licensing deal for the hit BBC One drama. The show will be titled Son Nefesime Kadar and be produced by local indie Pastel Film. Acclaimed Turkish actress Nurgül Yeşilçay leads as Nurgül Yeşilçay, a no-nonsense police sergeant in a small town whose world is turned upside down when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death – Tommy Lee Royce- is released from prison. Hatice Meryem, who has previously adapted Shameless and Desperate Housewives in the region, will pen. Sally Wainwright’s UK original is helmed by Sarah Lancashire and a third season is in the works, co-produced with AMC and produced by Lookout Point, which has taken over from Red Production Company. The show has been a critical and ratings hit in the UK and has sold in its original form to a wealth of territories. BBC Studios Global Format Sales VP André Renaud pointed to a “brilliant response” in the Turkish market to other BBC Studios shows such as Doctor Foster, The Split and Mistresses.

Viaplay Greenlights Natascha Kampusch Doc

Viaplay has greenlit an English and German language original documentary about Natascha Kampusch, who became the subject of global media attention after being held by kidnapper Wolfgang Přiklopil in Austria for eight years. Featuring exclusive interviews with Kampusch, Natasha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison from Heartland TV will drop on the NENT platform next month, with a focus on how “victim blaming,” conspiracy theories and a lack of public empathy have impacted her life in the years following her ordeal. The show is the latest Viaplay original from the expanding streamer as it gets set to air 60 originals this year. “Natascha’s freedom has too often been another form of imprisonment,” said NENT Group CCO Filippa Wallestam. “I am grateful for, and impressed by, her bravery in telling her story.”