‘Big Brother’ Shores Up CBS On Sunday – The Hamden Journal

CBS was the most-watched broadcast network Sunday, thanks to an original of Big Brother 24 and a repeat of 60 Minutes Presents.

The network averaged 3.66 million viewers opposite mostly reruns on the other nets, other than originals of Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and The Final Straw on ABC, according to official national ratings from Nielsen. The game show lineup, which included a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos, helped ABC to win the night in adults 18-49 (an astonishingly low .44 rating) and come in second in viewers (3.60 million).

CBS’ lineup included repeats of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles. CBS came in second in the adult demo (an equally astonishing .42 rating).

NBC opened the night with an original of Who Do You Think You Are? It averaged .19 in the demo and 1.6 million viewers. The network’s other two shows for the night — Password and America’s Got Talent — were repeats. NBC finished the night in third place with a .20 rating (oof) and 1.6 million viewers.

Fox’s schedule of Beat Shazam and animated shows — all repeats — finished with .17 and 673,000 viewers. The CW, which aired back-to-back reruns of World’s Funniest Animals and an episode of Penn & Teller — finished with .05 and 434,000 viewers.