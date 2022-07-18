‘Big Brother’ Original Pre-Empted By Jan. 6 Committee Hearing – The Hamden Journal

Thursday’s primetime January 6 House select committee’s public hearing is prompting some programming shifts by the broadcast networks.

CBS has moved Thursday’s eviction episode of Big Brother, originally scheduled for 8 pm ET, to Friday, July 22 at 8 PM ET, replacing the previously scheduled second season premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation, which will now move to Friday, July 29 at 8 PM ET. Big Brother will be paired on July 22 with what CBS calls a one-time special showing of the Season 2 premiere of Paramount+ action-adventure series Blood & Treasure at 9 PM ET, which is currently streaming on Paramount+. It will be followed by a repeat episode of Blue Bloods at 10 PM ET.

CBS News’ will broadcast coverage of the hearing Thursday, July 21 from 8-10 PM ET during the original time period for Big Brother.

The network will air a repeat of CSI: Vegas at 10 PM ET Thursday, following the hearing.

ABC will pre-empt game shows Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, which airs 8 PM ET and Generation Gap, hosted by Kelly Ripa, at 9 PM PT.

NBC will pre-empt Law & Order: SVU and spinoff Organized Crime Thursday, both of which are repeats. Law & Order, also a repeat, will air at 10 PM ET.

A spokesperson for Fox says the hearings will be available to affiliates in the event they wish to televise them in their markets. The network’s regularly scheduled primetime entertainment programming will air for stations that decide to not pre-empt for the hearings.

Thursday’s public hearing will be only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it.

In terms of content, Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that Thursday’s hearing will walk through the events of January 6, “minute-by minute,” including the fact that, as the violence unfolded at the Capitol, “Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help.”

The primetime broadcast also could include more testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who was present for many of the key meetings on January 6.