‘Big Brother’ Makes History Again In Season 24 Finale – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT FOR WEST COAST: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 finale including the winner.

Big Brother made history tonight after announcing the winner of Season 24. Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the civilian CBS reality competition. Tamar Braxton won the crown of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Hale was taken to Final 2 by fellow “The Leftovers” alliance member Monte Taylor, evicting the other finalist Matthew Turner. In a head-to-head competition, the jury voted 8-1 in favor of Hale making her the winner of $750,000.

However, Hale’s winning cash prize ballooned up as America also voted for her as their Favorite Player of the season awarding her an additional $50,000.

More to come…