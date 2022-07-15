‘Big Brother’ contestant unexpectedly exits the house

It was a dramatic first live eviction episode of Season 24 Thursday night, as Paloma Aguilar unexpectedly exited the Big Brother house before the live eviction took place.

Host Julie Chen Moonves opened the show stating, “As you know, our motto has always been ‘Expect the unexpected.’ That, tonight, could not be more true.” Leading into the first commercial break, Julie stated, “The unexpected exit of one houseguest stuns the house and leads to an unprecedented change to the game.”

Earlier this week, there had been some surrounding the cast’s behavior toward fellow houseguest Taylor Hale, particularly comments made by Paloma, according to fans on social media who had been standing behind and supporting Taylor. However, Paloma choosing to leave the house seemed to be due to the fact that she was having anxiety, which led to multiple nights of insomnia.

Ultimately, Paloma just couldn’t handle it anymore and chose her mental health over the game, which her fellow houseguests praised her for. Chen Moonves then explained to the houseguests how Paloma’s early exit would affect the rest of the night as she shared that, due to Paloma, one of the backstage members, being self-eliminated, the other two players Alyssa and Brittany were no longer in jeopardy of being eliminated. On top of that surprise, the first eviction of the season was also officially canceled, which meant that Taylor and fellow block nominee Terrence Higgins were also safe for another week.

