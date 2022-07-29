‘Big Brother’ contestant calls out bullying in the house

Things were finally getting out in the open on Thursday night during this week’s veto meeting, when current Head of Household Matt Turner explained his decision to blindside part of the house by putting up partners Terrence Higgins and Ameerah Jones on the block for eviction, rather than and her “festie bestie” Nicole Layog.

Leading up to this week, viewers and past contestants have called out the continued bullying of Taylor in the house based on what they were watching on the 24/7 live feeds, and have also called out CBS for not airing any of the drama related to Taylor in their actual primetime episodes. However, on Wednesday, for the first time this season, CBS aired as Daniel Durston totally lashed out on Taylor over a misunderstanding.

After some of the houseguests decided enough is enough, a new alliance was formed – comprised of Turner, Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, and Taylor – and Nicole’s plan to backdoor Taylor was officially dead in the water.

After Turner announced his new nominees for eviction, the HOH shared, “I know this may come as a surprise to a lot of you. It was clearly one target this house had, but I don’t feel like that’s best for my game, and I really don’t want to add to the dog pile I feel like is going on in this house. And I’m sorry about that. Behind closed doors a lot of you say some crazy things about individuals. I really don’t want to draw the line in the sand by saying this, but as the youngest one in the house, I don’t feel like I should be the one to say that it’s not okay. But here I am.” Taylor got emotional and began to cry during Turner’s speech because it was the first time this season that someone stood up for her.

Taylor shared, “I knew who was going on the block, but I didn’t know that Turner would make a point to stand up for what’s right, and I didn’t realize, until that moment, how much I needed, in this house, someone to do that for me. I just feel like this is the right crew for me. They’re going to take care of me, and I’ll take care of them.”

“There’s been a lot of bullying of Taylor in this house. While I don’t think I have been perfect, either way, it stops today. Moving forward, I’m rocking with Taylor and the Leftovers alliance, and our first move is getting a big target out of the house in Ameerah,” said Turner.

Meanwhile, fans were proud of Turner for taking a stand, and took to Twitter applauding him for also taking his own accountability.

