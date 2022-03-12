Big Blue building up lines, experts agree on one edge rusher

Travon Walker dives for Bryce Young during national championship game

The Giants have a new regime and new head coach as they’re in the process of getting an entirely new roster.

But for now, they have the same quarterback that they have failed to protect. That’s why experts see the Giants finally building up their offensive line.

Here’s what some of the latest mock drafts have the Giants doing with their first-round picks…

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

No. 5: OL Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

Left tackle Andrew Thomas played better in 2021 than he did as a rookie in ’20, but the Giants still had one of the league’s worst offensive lines last season. Right tackle Nate Solder and right guard Will Hernandez are both impending free agents. A mauler in the run game, Ekwonu has high-end traits to continue to develop as a pass blocker as well as the experience and versatility to play either tackle or guard.

No. 7: DE Travon Walker (Georgia)

Walker’s former Georgia teammate Azeez Ojulari had a team-high eight sacks as a rookie in 2021, but the Giants still ranked 30th in pass-rush win rate last season. Already an outstanding run defender, Walker’s strength, length (35½” arms) and athleticism (4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds) should allow him to develop into a more productive pass rusher at the next level.

Brad Weiss, FanSided

No. 5: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

The Giants have a new regime in place heading into this offseason, and if they are going to stick with Daniel Jones as their quarterback, they have to do a better job protecting him.

Enter Charles Cross, a big-bodied offensive tackle that could slide in and be the team’s starting left tackle from Day 1. The Giants also have an elite running back in Saquon Barkley, so if they can get better along the offensive line, they should be able to turn the corner in a very winnable NFC East next season.

No. 7: DE Travon Walker (Georgia)

Picking twice in the first seven picks should help them get better immediately, and after going offensive line at No. 5, they go defensive line a few picks later at No. 7. That pick is Travon Walker, an edge rusher who dominated the Combine and maybe a double-digit sack guy as soon as next season for the G-Men.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

No. 5: Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

The new regime needs to shore up the trenches before reevaluating QB, and Ekwonu might be the nastiest OL prospect in the class. He gives the G-Men an instant starter either inside or outside.

No. 9 (trade with DEN): LB David Lloyd (Utah)

Collecting extra ammunition on the move down from No. 7, the Giants add a defensive centerpiece with their second pick of the first round, giving new coordinator Wink Martindale a prime candidate to wear the headset.

Nate Davis, USA Today

No. 5: DE Travon Walker (Georgia)

A scheme-diverse, explosive (4.51 40 time and 35½-inch vertical leap … wow), 6-5, 272-pounder, Walker can pretty much do it all – from applying pressure to shutting down run lanes, to dropping into coverage. He only had 9½ sacks in three seasons with the Dawgs, so the lack of production is slightly puzzling even when viewed in the context of Georgia’s depth and fact Walker often lined up inside. But the ability is there – and so, too, might be increased opportunities by teaming him with former Georgia teammate Azeez Ojulari and interior disruptor Leonard Williams, a trio that could give Big Blue the makings of a scary pass rush for years to come.

No. 20 (trade with PIT): OL Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

An excellent athlete who played the left side in college, Penning has the ability and signature fire that are exactly what’s needed for an offense looking to unleash RB Saquon Barkley anew while creating better conditions as the new regime freshly assesses QB Daniel Jones.