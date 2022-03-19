Big Blue adding OL Jamil Douglas

Jamil Douglas Bills uniform

Here’s the latest Giants free agency and trade buzz…

March 18, 9:35 p.m.

Joe Schoen has added a potential depth piece to the Giants offensive line.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms the Giants are signing veteran offensive lineman Jamil Douglas on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old Douglas, who primarily plays guard, played sparingly for Buffalo and Washington last season, but appeared in a combined 46 games for Tennessee and Miami earlier in his career.

March 16, 9:35 p.m.

The Giants have spent much of the early parts of free agency losing tight ends, but they added one on Wednesday night.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms the Giants are signing former Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones, who caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Giants previously cut Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, while Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

March 16, 3:26 p.m.



The Giants have re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports.

Kreiter has been with Big Blue since the 2020 season after spending four seasons with the Denver Broncos, making the Pro Bowl in the 2018 season.

March 16, 9:38 a.m.

The Giants have re-signed CB Jarren Williams, his agency announced.

Williams was an exclusive rights free agent.

He played in six games for the Giants last season, including two starts, after appearing in two games in 2020 during what was his rookie season.

March 15, 6:35 p.m.

The Giants have found their backup quarterback behind Daniel Jones.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms that the Giants are signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth $11 million over two years, with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Taylor, 32, has played with five different NFL teams, spending the 2021 season with the Houston Texans. He played just six games last season, though, as he dealt with a hamstring injury that resulted in an IR stint.

Taylor has played in 78 games throughout his 11-year career, throwing for 10,736 yards with 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

What Taylor brings to the table is a reliable, mobile option behind Jones. And if the Giants elect to move on from Jones following his 2022 season (the final year of his contract), Taylor could be the perfect bridge quarterback to a younger signal-caller.



March 14, 8:51 p.m.

The Giants found a center for the 2022 season in Jon Feliciano, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Feliciano joins Big Blue on a one-year deal and joins fellow OL signee Mark Glowinski.

Feliciano spent the previous seasons with the Buffalo Bills while head coach Brian Daboll was his offensive coordinator. He also rejoins offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, who was the Bills’ offensive line coach during Feliciano’s entire tenure with Buffalo.

March 14, 7:12 p.m.

The Giants have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with former Colts right guard Mark Glowinski, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Glowinski has spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis after spending three years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Glowinski is set to make $11.4 million guaranteed, and earned a 70.1 PFF grade last year.

At the moment, Glowinski is set to be the Giants’ starting right guard, with potentially Nick Gates, Shane Lemiuex, and Andrew Thomas on his left, in that order.

March 14, 5:42 p.m.

Evan Engram is now a former Giant, as he will sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Engram is guaranteed $9 million and could make an extra million based on incentives.

Engram was a first-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2017 (23rd overall) to the Giants, and made noise in his rookie year with his athleticism. He made 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign, but with dropping issues, he fizzled out in New York, catching just 10 touchdowns (he also ran for one in 2020) in his next four seasons with Big Blue.

The Jaguars were quite busy on the first day of free agency, signing WR Christian Kirk to a four-year, $84 million deal. They also agreed to deals with five-time Pro Bowl G Brandon Scherff, LB Foye Oluokun, and DT Foley Fatukasi.

Engram’s rookie season numbers all remain career-highs, as he finished the 2021 season with 46 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns – the former and latter, sadly, both were team-highs.

March 14, 1:50 p.m.

The Giants are tapping into their Bills connections and are expected to sign WR Robert Foster, according to his agents SportsTrust Advisors.

Foster was with the Miami Dolphins, but never played a regular-season snap with them last year. He played for Washington in 2020, catching just two receptions for 37 yards. The Alabama product had his most productive season in 2018 with the Bills, though, totaling 541 yards on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Foster adds much-needed depth to the wide receivers room in East Rutherford.

March 14, 1:09 p.m.

The Giants knew they were never going to land Mitchell Trubisky as a backup to quarterback Daniel Jones. Now it is official.

The 27-year-old Trubisky has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he is expected to be the new starter now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired. The new Giants braintrust of GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll loved Trubisky from their experience with him last year in Buffalo, according to a source, but they were not going to offer him even a chance to compete for a starting job – nor were they able to offer him the kind of money he likely received from the Steelers.

The Giants still want a capable backup, though, and they have made it clear they want one that is mobile, according to multiple NFL sources. Marcus Mariota is a top option, though he also may have better and more lucrative options elsewhere – perhaps with the Indianapolis Colts. Other, less expensive options include Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett.