The Hamden Journal

Big Ben says goodbye to Heinz Field, keeps Steelers’ playoff hopes alive

Big Ben says goodbye to Heinz Field, keeps Steelers’ playoff hopes alive

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The Steelers’ playoff hopes are still alive after a win over the Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s likely swan song at Heinz Field

  • A new playoff strategy emerges as the NFL Covid carousel spins round

  • Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams enters the transfer portal, but his destination is unknown… and a return to OU isn’t off the table

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.