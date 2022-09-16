Biden’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine

Reuters

UPDATE 1-With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious

President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure. Speaking after a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin cast the invasion as a necessary step to prevent what he said was a Western plot to break Russia apart. Moscow, he said, was in no hurry in Ukraine.