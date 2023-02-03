Bidens took out $250k loan on beach house amid federal probes: report

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against their home in the Delaware beach town of Rehoboth – as federal investigators probe both the president and his son, Hunter, a new report reveals.

The Bidens secured the loan – which allows them to borrow the quarter of a million dollars against the home’s equity – on Dec. 5, according to county records reviewed by Fox News.

It’s unclear from any paperwork why the couple took out the line of credit on the home, reportedly purchased in 2017 for nearly $3 million. The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

But the mortgage documents were filed about a month after Biden’s personal lawyers found classified documents at his Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

On Wednesday, the FBI searched the Bidens’ Rehoboth home as part of a special counsel probe into his handling of documents, but did not find any classified material.





The FBI searched President Biden’s Rehoboth, Del. beach house this week, but did not find classified documents. Paul Martinka

The White House has said the president is fully cooperating with authorities.

Hunter Biden, meanwhile, is under investigation for a number of alleged crimes, including tax evasion and making a false statement.

And the House Oversight Committee will commence hearings next week on Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling, and claims he cashed in on ties to his then-vice president father to rake in millions from foreign companies — much of the evidence coming fromThe Post’s expose of a laptop he abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in 2019.

The first son finally admitted this week the laptop is, indeed, his.

In recent weeks, Hunter’s allies have talked about creating a legal defense fund to pay his growing legal team.

Hunter reportedly has no steady stream of income and his once-lucrative overseas business contracts evaporated given harsh scrutiny of his professional life. But he has been selling pieces of his post-drug addiction passion, creating artwork, at high-end galleries in Manhattan and elsewhere, reportedly for six-figure sums.

On Wednesday, Hunter’s attorneys requested the Justice Department investigate Donald Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, who passed out information from his personal laptop.