Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Refunds Borrowers Who Paid During Pause



The few Americans who continued to make student loan payments during a federal pause enacted at the beginning of the pandemic will now be eligible for a refund.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced a sweeping student loan forgiveness plan that will provide up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness for people with annual incomes below $125,000 or couples with incomes under $250,000. Those who received Pell Grants, a federal financial-aid award for students from low-income households, can be eligible for forgiveness of up to $20,000. 