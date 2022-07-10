Biden’s sends message to abortion-rights protesters after Roe reversal

MarketWatch

Stocks close mostly lower Friday, but major indexes sweep to weekly gains

Stocks end mostly lower Friday after a strong June jobs report, while still booking solid gains in the first full trading week of July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 45 points, or 0.1%, ending near 31,339. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.1% higher, according to FactSet. Stocks slumped into the closing bell, as investors focused on recession fears and a potentially more aggressive pace of rate hikes to come from the Federal Reserve, as it looks