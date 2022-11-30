Biden’s Secret Service rental vehicles burst into flames after he left Nantucket vacation

President Biden’s rented Secret Service vehicles burst into flames in a parking lot Monday, just one day after he left his Nantucket vacation.

Biden spent Thanksgiving on the ritzy Massachusetts island with his family last week. The Secret Service rented five vehicles from Hertz to carry the president and his family, and all five of them caught fire in the parking lot, according to footage first obtained by the Nantucket Current.

Footage shows firefighters spraying down the smoldering remains of one vehicle’s engine block. The five vehicles included a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.

The vehicles were parked at the Nantucket airport and the blaze reportedly spread to just 40 feet away from the facility’s jet fuel tanks. It is currently unknown what caused the fire. Fox News reached out to the White House for information, but they did not immediately respond.

NEWSOM WON’T CHALLENGE BIDEN IN 2024, SAYS HE IS ‘ALL IN’ ON PRESIDENT’S RE-ELECTION

“At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System,” the airport said in a statement to the Current. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department.”

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

BILL BENNETT SAYS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ‘TURNED A BLIND EYE’ TO FENTANYL CRISIS

“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged. The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement continued.

Biden spent the Nantucket weekend celebrating the holiday with his family, telling reporters that they were not having any discussions about a potential presidential run in 2024.

Story continues

The Bidens stayed at a waterfront compound along Nantucket Harbor. The family members on the trip included Ashley and Hunter Biden. The family has a more than 40-year tradition of spending Thanksgiving on the island.

The getaway was the first vacation for the Biden family since they went to another secluded East Coast island in August, when the President, first lady, and Hunter Biden all flew on Air Force One to Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

US President Joe Biden watches a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with (R-L) First Lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 25, 2022. – The President is spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his family in Nantucket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP