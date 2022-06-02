Bidens honor Queen Elizabeth as UK begins Platinum Jubilee

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Queen Elizabeth II Thursday for her “unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK” as Britain began four days of celebrations to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.​

“​Your Majesty​,​ congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee,” the president said in a video message posted on Twitter.​ “For 70​ years you’ve inspire​d​ people with your selfless devotion and service to the people ​of ​the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Throughout your reign, the relationship between the United Kingdom ​and the ​United States has grown stronger and closer than ever​.”

Jill Biden then said: “​Throughout the years, th​e joy your visits to the United States have brought Americans and your solidarity with the American people in times of tragedy have deepened the friendship and profound connection between our countries.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Queen Elizabeth II Thursday for her “unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK.” AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP

“​And Joe and I were so touched by the generosity and welcome you showed to us when we visited you at Windsor Castle last year​ during our first visit overseas as ​p​resident and ​first ​lady,” she added.

“On behalf of the people of the United States,” the president concluded, “we send you — our best wishes to you and people around the world marking this momentous and historic occasion.​”​

“Congratulations, Your Majesty,” the first lady signed off, “and have a wonderful Platinum Jubilee celebration.”

The crowd fills The Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Richard Pohle, Pool Photo via AP

The White House posted the video from the @POTUS account as the Queen led the royal family onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet her subjects following the Trooping the Colour parade.

The president’s visit with the monarch in June last year was not without controversy, as he was accused by some royal watchers of breaking protocol by keeping his sunglasses on while the two were introduced as well as revealing details of a private conversation between the heads of state.

“I don’t think she’d be insulted,” Biden said at the time. “But she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity.”