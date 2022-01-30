Biden’s handling of moderate Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin

Michael Starr Hopkins, the founding partner of Northern Starr Strategies, argues President Biden has let Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin “hijack the agenda and threaten to destroy his presidency.” He joins Lana Zak to break down his thinking.

