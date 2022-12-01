Bidens dine out with French President Emmanuel Macron, wife at DC restaurant

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden dined out at an expensive Washington, DC, restaurant on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, ahead of Thursday’s White House state dinner.

The Bidens and the Macrons went out to Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Georgetown Waterfront overlooking the Potomac River that boasts of its “see and be seen ambiance.”

The world leaders and their wives headed to dinner after the Bidens presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night.

“Welcoming some friends to town,” a tweet read from the 80-year-old president’s Twitter account Wednesday that included a photo of the two power couples sitting at a table in the restaurant with a window view.

Fiola Mare is the same DC restaurant where the president and his wife flouted local indoor masking requirements last year.

In October of 2021, the first couple were filmed walking maskless through the high-end seafood establishment with masked-up Secret Service agents in tow.

The White House will host a state dinner Thursday in recognition of France’s status as America’s oldest ally.

It’s the first state dinner Biden has hosted as president. The formal affairs have been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron will visit New Orleans following tomorrow night’s state dinner to become the first French leader to set foot in the Big Easy in 45 years.