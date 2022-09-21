Biden’s Delaware neighbors applaud migrant flights from DeSantis, Abbott

Delaware residents who live near President Biden’s “summer White House” praised Republican governors on Wednesday for relocating migrants to Democratic enclaves — with one saying “liberals are missing the point.”

Terri Barbiche, 69, of Georgetown, Del., said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were “doing something that says, ‘We can’t keep them all here.’”

“Put them in Rehoboth, Biden’s little town he comes to every weekend,” Barbiche said.

“The liberals are missing the point. Do they expect Texas and Florida to hold all the migrants forever?”

Babiche’s comments came a day after the White House and Delaware officials braced for the arrival of a planeload of migrants, based on a report that DeSantis — who last week sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts — had apparently chartered a flight from San Antonio, Texas to the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.

The airport is about 20 miles from the $2.7 million vacation home in Rehoboth Beach that Biden and first lady Jill Biden bought in 2017.

One Delaware resident encouraged migrants to be sent to Rehoboth. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received blowback from Democrats after sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. AP/Gaston De Cardenas

But the migrants never arrived, leaving it unclear if the report was unfounded or if the flight was canceled once it was made public.

DeSantis had previously Tweeted “Rehoboth Beach, Delaware next” but the governor was cryptic on Tuesday, refusing to confirm the reported flight to Biden’s home state but boasting the Martha’s Vineyard relocation “made more of an impact than anyone thought it could possibly make.”

“But we’re going to continue to make more of an impact,” he added, according to Florida TV station WESH 2.

Seaford, Del., resident Socorro Enriquez, who immigrated from Mexico 22 years ago, said, “Honestly, there’s too many migrants crossing the border into America.”

Biden’s border policies have been ripped by DeSantis and Gov. Greg Abbott.

New York is struggling to provide enough resources for migrants arriving to the Big Apple.

President Biden recently defended his actions for allowing migrants to come into the country.



“Immigrants come to America to find a job, so it would make more sense to spread them around the country,” she said.

“All states should help with the problem.”

Michael Catrino, 55, of Dagsboro, Del.,” said, “DeSantis is bringing attention to the open border. This country’s not supposed to have an open border.”

“Let DeSantis do what he’s doing,” he said.

“The media is finally talking about the border.”

Dolores Esposito of Harbeson, Del., said, “We need the wall.”

Migrants have been sent to a number of progressive areas, including Martha’s Vineyard. Twitter / @RepDylan

“You feel for these migrants. They’re dying on their journey to America. They think the border’s open so they come,” she said.

“It would be kinder to close the border so they don’t take their lives in their own hands. It’s inhumane.”

DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard flights came after Abbott began busing migrants to Washington, DC, to protest what he calls Biden’s “irresponsible open-border policies.”

Migrants, who arrived on a flight sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Sept. 14, 2022 in Edgartown, Mass. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP, File

Last month, Abbott expanded the program to New York City and Chicago.

Democratic officials in all three cities have criticized Abbott, saying the arrivals were creating a “humanitarian crisis” and stretching local resources to the “breaking point.”