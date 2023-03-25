Biden’s China gaffe makes US a ‘laughing stock’

Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden Saturday for his latest international gaffe: an embarrassing shout-out to China when he meant to sing Canada’s praises during a state visit to Ottawa.

“Mistakes like this, a really big one in Canada’s Parliament, are just not allowed to happen,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We are a laughing stock all over the WORLD!”

The 80-year-old president made the cringe-inducing flub in a speech before the Canadian Parliament.

“Today, I applaud China for stepping up,” Biden said as he discussed a new US-Canada border agreement. “Excuse me, I applaud Canada,” he corrected himself, drawing laughs from the assembled lawmakers.

“You can tell what I’m thinking, about China,” he said cryptically, motioning to his head.





Biden said “China” when he meant to say “Canada” in a visit with Justin Trudeau. REUTERS





Biden made his comments in front of the Canadian Parliament. AP

In a fund-raising email to supporters, Trump’s campaign said that Biden’s China-boosting “was no accident” — in light of reports that Biden family members received payments from a Chinese energy company in 2017.

“Biden may forget what country he’s in, but he will always remember who’s pulling his strings,” the email read.