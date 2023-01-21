Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain expected to resign: report

by

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to resign in the next few weeks, according to a report.

Klain, 61, has been telling colleagues privately that he is on his way out since the midterm elections in November, according to a report in the New York Times on Saturday. Klain has been President Biden’s chief of staff for the past two years.

It’s not yet clear if a successor has been chosen or when Klain plans to make the formal announcement of his imminent departure, although more information is expected after next month’s State of the Union address, the newspaper reported.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) while he speaks with organization leaders that are responding to the Ebola crisis, while in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, November 13, 2014.
REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo


White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends an event with governors of western states and members of the Biden administration cabinet June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. U.S.
Win McNamee/Getty Images


The loss of Klain marks a high-profile exit for Biden, although his tenure has not been without controversy.

Klain, a prolific Twitter user, violated the Hatch Act’s restrictions on political solicitation and misusing his authority by retweeting a May 22 post that encouraged people to buy the partisan Democratic group Strike PAC’s “Democrats Deliver” merchandise, the Office of Special Counsel found last year and first reported by The Post.

The resignation comes as President Biden faces probes into classified documents that were found at the Washington, DC office of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, as well as his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in Washington, April 8, 2022. President Joe BidenÃ¢â¬â¢s chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his official Twitter account, but no disciplinary action will be pursued and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield wait for President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images


White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain is seen at the White House reception for the 45th Kennedy Centers Honors on December 4th, 2022.
Nathan Posner/Shutterstock
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, greets Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, while arriving to a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images


In contrast to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen the departure of 25 staff members during the first two years of her tenure. Among the high-profile resignations last year was Meghan Groob, Harris’ chief speechwriter, who spent less than four months in the position, resigning in July 2022.