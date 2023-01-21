Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain expected to resign: report

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is expected to resign in the next few weeks, according to a report.

Klain, 61, has been telling colleagues privately that he is on his way out since the midterm elections in November, according to a report in the New York Times on Saturday. Klain has been President Biden’s chief of staff for the past two years.

It’s not yet clear if a successor has been chosen or when Klain plans to make the formal announcement of his imminent departure, although more information is expected after next month’s State of the Union address, the newspaper reported.

The 61-year-old has been Biden's chief of staff for the last two years.



The loss of Klain marks a high-profile exit for Biden, although his tenure has not been without controversy.

Klain, a prolific Twitter user, violated the Hatch Act’s restrictions on political solicitation and misusing his authority by retweeting a May 22 post that encouraged people to buy the partisan Democratic group Strike PAC’s “Democrats Deliver” merchandise, the Office of Special Counsel found last year and first reported by The Post.

The resignation comes as President Biden faces probes into classified documents that were found at the Washington, DC office of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, as well as his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

In contrast to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has seen the departure of 25 staff members during the first two years of her tenure. Among the high-profile resignations last year was Meghan Groob, Harris’ chief speechwriter, who spent less than four months in the position, resigning in July 2022.