Biden’s approval rating drops below 40% for first time

President Biden’s approval rating has dropped below 40 percent for the first time since he took office, an average of major polls shows.

The Real Clear Politics average of all recent national surveys found that 39 percent of Americans now approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 52 percent disapproved and the rest were unsure.

After holding above 50 percent in his first months in office, Biden’s rating began to plunge last August as the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan was underway.

Biden’s popularity has now dropped below that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose approval rating sank to 40 percent in 2017, according to the Real Clear Politics average of major polls at the time.

The abysmal rating comes as the White House continues to grapple with soaring inflation and rising gas prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and surging crime in big cities.

The Biden administration is also struggling to pass his legislative agenda — and faces an escalating situation with Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine.

