Bidens add German Shepherd puppy Commander to first family

President Biden announced the latest occupant of the White House Monday: A new German Shepherd puppy named Commander.

Video released on the president’s official Twitter account showed the freshly inaugurated first dog frolicking while playing fetch with his master around the White House grounds.

The clip also shows the happy pooch tugging on his leash as he accompanies the president and first lady Jill Biden on a walk before gobbling up a treat for being a good boy.

Commander joins brother Major, a 3-year-old German Shepherd who has bitten several members of the Secret Service and at least one White House visitor since Biden took office, according to documents uncovered earlier this year. During one stretch in March, the dog bit Secret Service agents eight days in a row.

President Joe Biden feeds his new German Shepherd puppy, Commander. The White House

President Joe Biden announced a German Shepherd puppy named Commander will be joining his family in the White House. White House

President Joe Biden is seen playing catch with his new German Shepherd puppy, Commander. White House

Major and his older brother Champ were whisked back to Delaware in early March for what the White House claimed was a prearranged visit with family friends, but what documents obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch indicated were biting issues.

Champ, also a German Shepherd, passed away in June at the age of 13. Then-vice president-elect Biden had gifted Champ to his wife after the 2008 presidential election.

Biden fractured his foot in November while playing with Major in Delaware. The then-president-elect said that he tugged the dog’s tail after a shower, then tripped on a rug, causing the injury.

President Joe Biden poses with his family dogs Champ and Major on Feb. 9, 2021. Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden’s dog, Champ, passed away in June. REUTERS