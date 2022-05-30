Biden Will Meet With Fed’s Powell Tuesday to Discuss Economy

Text size





President Joe Biden has said getting inflation under control is his “top priority.”

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images





President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the state of the economy. The central bank is currently battling decades-high Inflation.

The meeting will be the first time the two have met since Biden announced Powell’s re-election as chair in November. The Senate confirmed Powell to the position in early May.