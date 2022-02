President Joe Biden said Friday the U.S. has “reason to believe” Russian forces are planning “to attack Ukraine” in the coming days, including the capital, Kyiv. To Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said Moscow can still choose diplomacy. (Feb. 19)

