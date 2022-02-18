Biden Warns Putin Will “Attack” Ukraine Soon; POTUS Calls Other Leaders – The Hamden Journal

“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, the coming days,” Joe Biden said unequivocally today for the first time after weeks of looming crisis in the former USSR.

“We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people,” the President went on to say in stern terms clearly preparing America for the clash between Vladimir Putin’s forces and Ukrainians, with NATO poised to become involved. “We are calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine.”

“The entire free world is united,” Biden declared.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” the President asserted of Putin’s mindset in a short back and forth with reporters from the Executive Mansion’s Roosevelt Room after his formal remarks. “As of this moment there’s reason to believe that,” Biden added, noting “considerable intelligence” reports. Biden also was once again clear that there would be no U.S. troops with boots on the ground in Ukraine, at least not yet.

With tensions and clashes escalating in eastern Ukraine, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken are today meeting face-to-face with European leaders at this year’s Munich Security Conference. Worth noting that Russian President Putin and his top henchmen are not attending the annual shindig and instead overseeing military drills of his nation’s nuclear forces this weekend.

Still, with many hesitant to believe war will truly occur, American warnings of an imminent move by the 150,000 Russian troops hovering on the border with the former Soviet jurisdiction have passed several dates in the last few weeks. Shelling and cyberattacks on Ukraine have only increased the tension around a possible incursion from the nation’s Putin-led neighbor

Biden’s speech was penciled in to start at 1 PM PT, right after a somewhat unsteady Wall Street closed for the President’s Day long weekend. No surprise for a White House that constantly runs late, POTUS did not walk up to the podium until 1:54

Not the first formal address Biden has given on the Ukrainian situation this week, Friday’s remarks from the White House were covered live by CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and BBC World News.

Just like earlier in the week, ABC and Fox across the country took the President’s latest Ukraine speech live. NBC News did have a Special Report, but on the West Coast, affiliates stayed with the network’s Olympics coverage one again. It was a similar situation on CBS too. The network covered the President’s comments live, but out in LA, syndicated daytimer The Talk was on the air.

LIVE: NBC News Special Report: President Biden speaks on Ukraine.https://t.co/pdjnmCYd0Dhttps://t.co/HFkNbKrGfS — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2022

Seasoned in foreign affairs from his decades in the Senate and as Barack Obama’s VP, Biden seemingly made sure his coalition against Russia remained tight. Just before stepping in front of the cameras this afternoon to drop his own political bomb, POTUS held a call on the current state of things with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, and UK PM Boris Johnson were also on the transatlantic call Friday.

In recent days, Russia has hosted a slew of leaders and diplomats coming to Moscow seeking peace. At the same time, the country has insisted that it is actually pulling back its forces from the Ukrainian border. America and a number of its allies have said they have seen no significant retreat of Russian troops.