Biden visits Uvalde elementary school after shooting

President Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to help console the community as it grieves from, and seeks to comprehend, last week’s .

Biden and first lady Jill Biden quietly reflected in front of a makeshift memorial outside of the school filled with flowers and photos of the 21 victims, who were mostly around 10 years old.

No formal remarks were scheduled. The trip was followed by Mass at a local Catholic Church and meetings with both victims’ families and first responders. He met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the airport.

President Biden and first kady Jill Biden pay their respects at the makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The president is no stranger to personal tragedies. Biden’s first wife and 1-year-old daughter died in a 1972 car crash, and his son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.

“To lose a child, it’s like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said immediately after the shooting. “There’s a hollowness in your chest, you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde shooting. The incident has been further marred by local authorities’ of how police responded to the gunman, who was also killed in the attack.

The 18-year-old shooter made his way into the pair of adjoining classrooms, where he fired more than 100 rounds and killed the victims, authorities said. Police waited in the hallway and on the campus for more than an hour, treating the situation as a barricaded suspect instead of an active shooter, according to the director of the state police, Steven McCraw.

First lady Jill Biden lays flowers at the memoria. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The police wait was despite repeated 911 calls from the students inside the classroom, who pleaded for an intervention. Police even restrained panicked parents outside the school as law enforcement held off rushing into the classroom to confront the gunman.

“It was the wrong decision, period,” McCraw said at a Friday news conference.

Biden’s trip to Uvalde follows , where another 18-year-old shooter committed a spree killing. The Buffalo massacre occurred in a , and the gunman killed 10 Black people there in what authorities have labeled a racist plot.

Authorities are still investigating the motives for the Uvalde attack, which occurred in a predominantly Latino community in southwestern Texas.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they arrive at Garner Field in Uvalde, Texas. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The two mass shootings have fueled discussions of new federal and state laws, including gun control measures that face an uphill path in Congress. A minority of at least 40 senators can block bills from advancing in the Senate, and Republican lawmakers have shown little appetite for new gun control legislation after past mass shootings.

Biden nevertheless seems determined to try to pass new measures, and he has questioned the need for assault-style rifles to be available to the public.

“Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said Tuesday after the Uvalde shooting. “It’s time to turn this pain into action.”