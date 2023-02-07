Biden touts “Buy American” plan during State of the Union

During his annual State of the Union address, President Biden announced his administration’s new standards that will require all construction materials used on federal infrastructure projects to be made in America and made with American products.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: And when we do these projects, and again, I get criticized, this is where I make no excuses for it, we’re going to buy American.

[APPLAUSE]

We’re going to buy American, folks. And it’s totally– it’s totally consistent with international trade rules. Buy America has been the law since 1933, but for too long past administrations, Democrat and Republican, have fought to get around it. Not anymore. Tonight I’m announcing new standards require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.

[APPLAUSE]

Made in America, I mean it. Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable, and on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways are going to be made with American products as well.