Biden to speak after US takes out ‘Al Qaeda target’ in Afghanistan

President Biden will address the nation Monday night after the US military struck a “significant Al Qaeda target” in Afghanistan over the weekend, a senior White House official said Monday.

The official added that there were no civilian casualties, though further details of the operation were not immediately available.

Biden, who has been isolating since Saturday after testing positive for a “rebound” case of COVID-19, will give the remarks from the Blue Room balcony of the White House at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.