Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

President Biden will nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, a source close to the White House told The Post Friday.

Jackson, 51, is a federal judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and would be the first black woman to join the Supreme Court.

The judge was an instant front-runner for the lifetime post after Breyer, 83, said in January that he would retire, but Biden’s vetting process was shrouded in secrecy with few leaks to the press.

President Biden is set to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, according to AP News. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senate Democrats can confirm Jackson, a former Breyer clerk, without any GOP support, but she was confirmed to her current position last year with three Republican votes.

Jackson is a mother of two and holds undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University.

In picking Jackson, Biden resisted lobbying by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) to pick South Carolina federal Judge J. Michelle Childs. Clyburn enlisted his state’s Republican senators and argued there should be diversity of background on the court, where eight of nine current members went to Harvard or Yale for law school. Childs attended public universities.

President Barack Obama nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a district court judge. REUTERS

Left-wing critics urged Biden not to pick Childs, accusing her of being too friendly to corporations. “Her record shows that she wins for employers, and I think that’s problematic in this moment,” Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution — a group associated with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — said earlier this month.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted Friday morning: “If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.”

Graham added, “I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”

The appointment fulfills Biden’s campaign promise of filling a vacancy with a black woman. Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was an instant front-runner for the post after Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Clyburn elicited Biden’s commitment to pick a black woman ahead of the 2020 South Carolina primary. The influential black congressman subsequently endorsed Biden, reviving the former vice president’s campaign after crushing defeats in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The Supreme Court currently has one black member, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

Jackson’s confirmation is not expected to shift the ideological balance of the high court. She would keep the seat in control of a Democratic president’s nominee. Currently, six justices were nominated by Republicans and three, including Breyer, were put forward by Democrats.

Ketanji Brown Jackson can be confirmed without any GOP support if she gets full support of Democrats. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the Supreme Court in January 2022. Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, is a surgeon and she is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who introduced her at a 2012 confirmation hearing.