Biden to issue exec order to protect abortion services

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade two weeks ago, President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday in a bid to protect access to abortion, three people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Amid criticism from some Democrats that he isn’t acting urgently enough, Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” sources told the news service — though the actions he’s expected to take will be limited in scope, according to the AP report.

Biden will formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to fight back against efforts meant to limit the opportunity that women have to receive federally approved abortion medication or travel to different states to get an abortion, the officials said.

The executive action comes two weeks after the 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade was overturned, sparking protests by pro-choice Americans across the nation. EPA

Biden will also order agencies to better educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they need to share patient information with authorities to better protect women who seek or get an abortion.

The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, overturned the landmark 1973 case on June 24.

Biden has said his power to act is limited without congressional action.

Also, whatever steps the DOJ and Health and Human Services take in court doesn’t guarantee the judicial system will side with them against potential prosecution by states that have moved to outlaw abortion.

With Post wires