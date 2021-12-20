Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after being in close contact with ill aide

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday after being in close contact three days earlier with an aide who later tested positive for the virus, the White House said.

The president was in close proximity to the “mid-level staff member” for about 30 minutes on Friday during an Air Force One flight from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, officials said.

Before boarding the plane, the staffer, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested negative for COVID-19.

By Sunday, the aide developed symptoms and was subsequently tested Monday, according to the White House.

Biden will get tested again on Wednesday and will carry on with his normal daily schedule, the White House said.