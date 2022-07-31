Biden tested positive for COVID again Sunday after getting ‘rebound’ case

The White House doctor said President Biden “continues to feel well” but tested positive for coronavirus again on Sunday – a day after he came down with a “rebound” case of COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said the president, 79, will continue to remain in isolation at the White House.

“He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence,” O’Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House.

“As I have stated previously, the president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” the physician wrote.

The president announced that he again tested positive for the coronavirus in a Twitter posting on Saturday.

President Biden FaceTimed families that were at the Capitol fighting for burn pits legislation and sent them pizza. Twitter/ @POTUS

Biden announced July 30, 2022 that he tested positive for COVID-19 again. Twitter/ @POTUS

He first tested positive on July 21 when he began quarantining and starting on a regiment of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden tested negative last Tuesday and resumed his public duties.

O’Connor said in a letter Saturday that the president was among a “small percentage” of Paxlovid recipients who had their symptoms “rebound.”