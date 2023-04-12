Biden takes kids’ questions in Ireland after press conference pass

He got treated with kid gloves.

President Biden fielded questions from children in Ireland on Wednesday after outraging the White House press corps by refusing to host a formal news conference during his four-day tour of the island with scandal-plagued first son Hunter Biden.

“Any of you guys want to ask any questions?” the 80-year-old president asked the elementary school-age kids of US Embassy staffers shortly after he arrived in Dublin. “What do you want to ask me?”

Biden struggled with his memory while answering a young boy’s question about the key to success — forgetting the home state of the late Sen. Jesse Helms (R-NC), who was Biden’s Senate colleague for 30 years, and incorrectly saying he was 32 years old when the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 was introduced. In fact, the president would have been in his mid-40s.

“The key to success is whenever you disagree with someone, it’s OK to question their judgment, whether they’re right or wrong, but it’s never OK to question their motive,” said Biden — who has made a habit as president of blasting Republicans, at one point accusing them of being in thrall to “semi-fascism” in the person of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

At another point, Biden promised a child he would sign an autograph — though it’s unclear if he remembered to do so.





President Biden getting greeted at Dublin International Airport after landing in Ireland on April 12, 2023. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky





Biden took questions from the children of US Embassy staffers despite skipping a press conference on this trip. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky





Children holding signs welcoming Biden to Ireland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Honey, could I sign it in a minute? I don’t want to do it right now. I promise I’ll sign it,” he said, minutes before leaving as a person in the crowd held up what appeared to be a pad of paper.

Biden met earlier Wednesday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast, Northern Island, before flying south to be greeted by Republic of Ireland leader Leo Varadkar.

In Dublin, one child asked about Air Force One, showing Biden a toy model of the plane, which the president held up and said, “That’s pretty cool, man.”





Biden declined to sign an autograph for one of the kids but promised to do so later. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images





Biden playing with a child’s toy airplane. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Another asked, “How are your dogs doing?”

“My dog is going well. His name is Commander. What’s your doggie’s name?” the president replied as a baby wailed, creating a soundscape reminiscent of a nursery.

Throughout the week, members of the White House press corps have demanded an explanation of why there would be no press conference, either with Biden taking questions solo, the president and Sunak appearing together, or Biden and Varadkar facing the media.





Biden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast on April 12, 2023. Paul Faith/Pool Photo via AP





Biden shaking hands with Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after arriving in Dublin. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The presence of Hunter and first sister Valerie Biden Owens on the trip has also raised eyebrows, with CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe telling National Security Council official Amanda Sloat during a Wednesday morning briefing: “There’s a perception that the rest of this week is essentially, you know, tree planting, bell ringing, and a taxpayer-funded family reunion.”

On Monday, the day before Biden’s departure, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to defend the lack of presidential press availability by arguing that Biden often takes less-formal shouted questions from reporters.

“The president always loves to take your questions — shouted questions,” Jean-Pierre said at the time, to which one reporter responded: “Apparently not.”





Biden was accompanied on the trip by his son Hunter and sister, Valerie Biden Owens. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky





Biden greeting people in Dundalk, Ireland. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Biden also avoided press interactions during his trip to Ukraine and Poland in February, though he held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent trip to Ottawa — and turned heads by mixing up “China” and “Canada” during a speech to the Canadian parliament.

The president told “Today” show host Al Roker that he intends to seek re-election in 2024, even though he’d be 86 years old if he completes a full second term, but that he wasn’t ready to formally launch the campaign.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Biden said, adding, “I’ll either be rolling an egg or end up being the guy who’s pushing ’em out.”