Biden staffers questioned in classified document review: report

Multiple aides who worked under President Biden during his last days as vice president in the Obama administration have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of their probe into the handling of classified documents.

The interviews were reported by NBC News, which spoke to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The questioning comes as Biden admitted Thursday that sensitive documents were found inside his Delaware garage — and after Monday’s revelation that 10 classified papers had been found on Nov. 2 of last year at Biden’s former think tank office in Washington.

Those interviewed by the feds include Kathy Chung, Biden’s former executive assistant and current deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“The people who were boxing [up the vice presidential office] had no idea that there was anything in there that shouldn’t leave the White House,” one source claimed to NBC. “There was no decision made to take certain documents that should have been presidential records or classified.”

Several former aides of President Biden from his tenure in the Obama administration have reportedly been interviewed in connection to the probe on his handling of classified documents. Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

CNN reported Wednesday that the 10 documents — touching on Iran, Ukraine and the UK — recovered from the Penn Biden Center had classified markings, some labeled “top secret,” the highest level of government classification.

The documents were stored together with Biden family papers, including funeral arrangements for the president’s son Beau, who died in 2015.

The sources told NBC it was unclear if the interviews of Biden staffers were ongoing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of the documents.

Additional classified documents were found in Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.



Advertisement Biden admitted the documents were in a box in his garage.



Advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland named former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to probe the handling of the documents and whether any laws were broken.