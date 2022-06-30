Biden squares up to fighting Klitschko brothers in Madrid

President Biden was all smiles Wednesday night as he greeted Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko during a NATO leaders’ dinner in Madrid.

Vitali, the former heavyweight champion of the world and current mayor of Kyiv, and Wladimir, a onetime Olympic gold medalist and fellow former heavyweight champion of the world, were in Spain to press for more Western assistance for Ukraine as it battles the ongoing Russian invasion.

There was no immediate word about whether the president joked with the Klitschkos about his infamous wish to take Donald Trump “behind the gym” during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The dinner, held at Madrid’s world-famous Prado art museum, was preceded by a live performance by the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra, which has been in exile because of the war.

Biden attended the dinner with his two granddaughters, Maisy and Finnegan, who filled in for first lady Jill Biden after she departed Madrid for Washington earlier Wednesday.

President Biden met with Ukrainian former boxing champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko at a NATO dinner in Madrid. Reuters

Vitali Klitschko — who is the mayor of Kyiv — and his brother were at the dinner to ask for more support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Reuters

The Klitschko brothers talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the dinner. Reuters

President Biden attended the NATO dinner with his granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan. Reuters

The bill of fare included a starter of cod with orange and beetroot along with a lobster-based cold soup with a fragrance of Spanish olive oil and basil. The main course was slow-roasted lamb with lemon puree followed by a desert of strawberries from the Spanish city of Cuenca dressed in anis, violet caramel and with a typical Madrid “barquillo” finger wafer biscuit.

The day’s NATO meetings were highlighted by Biden announcing that the US will ramp up its long-term military presence in Eastern Europe to counter the threat of Russian expansion, including the establishment of a permanent command headquarters in Poland.

With Post wires