Biden SOTU ratings down from first addresses by Trump, Obama

More than 38 million Americans tuned in to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, the lowest viewing figures for a commander-in-chief’s first SOTU in at least 30 years.

According to Nielsen Media Research, approximately 27.4 million households watched Biden’s hour-long address live on 16 different networks for a 22.4 rating.

By contrast, Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union speech in 2018 garnered a 26.9 rating, with an estimated 45.5 million viewers tuning in.

In 2010, more than 48 million Americans watched Barack Obama’s first State of the Union (29.8 rating) and more than 51.8 million tuned in to hear George W. Bush in 2002 (33.6 rating). In 1994, an estimated 45.8 million Americans watched Bill Clinton deliver his first State of the Union address (32.9 rating).

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber on March 1, 2022. Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images

Tuesday’s viewing figures for President Biden edged above those of Trump’s last State of the Union address in February 2020. Shawn Thew – Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s last State of the Union drew just over 37.1 million people. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The ratings for Tuesday’s speech were a marked improvement over the figures for Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last April, which drew just under 27 million viewers and earned a 16.5 rating. That speech is not considered an official State of the Union address because Biden had not yet been in office for at least one year.

Fox News Channel won the night in terms of overall viewers, with its coverage drawing an average of 7.2 million people, according to the Associated Press. According to the network, Biden’s address drew FNC’s highest ratings for a State of the Union by a Democratic president.

Nielsen said its numbers took into account out-of-home viewing as well as those who watched the speech on connected TV platforms such as Roku.

More than 38 million Americans tuned in to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Shutterstock

ABC came in second on the night with an average of 6.3 million viewers, while CBS reported 4.9 million and CNN reported 4.8 million. NBC followed close behind with 4.7 million viewers and MSNBC drew 4.1 million. The Fox network finished well back with just 1.9 million viewers.

