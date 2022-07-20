Biden signs executive order to help Americans, like Brittney Griner, detained abroad

Reuters

New Vatican policy orders foreign investment accounts closed

The Vatican on Tuesday issued an overarching investments policy to ensure they are ethical, green, low-risk, and avoid weapons industries or health sectors involved in abortion, contraception or embryonic stem cells. The guidelines order Vatican departments to close their investment accounts or stock holdings in foreign banks, including in Italy, and transfer them to the Vatican Bank, to be overseen by a department called the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). The investments are estimated at just under 2 billion euros ($2.05 billion).