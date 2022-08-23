Biden set to cancel up to $10K in student debt: report

President Biden is expected to announce a plan Wednesday to cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt for borrowers who make below $125,000 per year, according to a report.

CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the discussions, first reported late Monday that the president would make the announcement after he returns to Washington from his Delaware beach house Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether any changes would be made beforehand.

President Biden is set to announce a plan to cancel student debt after he returns from vacation in Delaware. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bloomberg and Reuters also reported that the president would make an announcement Wednesday, but did not provide any other details.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona first hinted Sunday that an announcement on either forgiving student debt or extending ongoing the loan payment moratorium would come in the next week.

“We know Aug. 31 is a date that many people are waiting to hear something from,” he told NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “We’ve been talking daily about this, and I can tell you the American people will hear within the next week or so.”

The White House did not immediately confirm to The Post whether Biden will take the podium on Wednesday, but did say he “will have more to say on this before August 31.”

“As a reminder, no one with a federally held loan has had to pay a single dime in student loans since President Biden took office, and this Administration has already canceled about $32 billion in debt for more than 1.6 million Americans — more than any Administration in history,” a White House official said.

The current loan payment pause has been in effect since March 2020, when then-President Donald Trump ordered a halt to collections amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators call on President Biden to cancel student debt outside the White House on July 27, 2022. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

Biden repeatedly extended the moratorium — despite warnings from Republicans and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget — and has been facing pressure from his party to eliminate the debt completely.

Some progressives have urged Biden to cancel up to $50,000 of loans per borrower — a move the president has rejected.

If Biden chooses to extend the moratorium once more, student loan payments would be expected to resume following the 2022 midterm elections, according to CNN.

In March, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget warned that extending the repayment pause again would worsen inflation.

“It has already cost the federal government over $100 billion and would cost another $50 billion per year to continue,” the watchdog wrote. “If the payment pause is continued through the summer, it will have cost half as much as forgiving $10,000 per borrower outright. At the same time, it will worsen inflation.”

Some fear that the measures could worsen inflation in the US. Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File

On Tuesday, the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimated that it will cost the federal government between $300 billion and $980 billion over 10 years to forgive student loan debt — with up to 73% of the cancellations assisting households in the top 60% of earners in the US.

While student loan forgiveness remains extremely popular among Democrats, a new CNBC survey found that 59% of Americans still believe it would worsen inflation.

The survey, conducted earlier this month among 5,142 adults, found that 59% of adults age 18 to 34 believe it will make the economic situation worse, with 60% of adults ages 35 to 64 and 54% of adults 65 and up agreeing.

While 80% of Republicans share that concern, independent and Democratic voters were less worried, with 56% and 41%, respectively, saying it would worsen the US economic situation.