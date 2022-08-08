Biden sees Kentucky flood damage, pledges more aid

Reuters

United Steelworkers chief vows to organize clean energy, electric cars and retail industries

The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of about 3,500 union members and retirees at its constitutional convention it will train more organizers and appeal to traditional and new-industry workers. “We’re going to be there – in offshore wind, electric vehicles, mining nickel and copper,” said Conway.