Biden says son Beau ‘lost his life in Iraq’ during Colorado speech

President Biden erroneously said that his son, Beau, “lost his life in Iraq” during a speech in Colorado on Wednesday.

“I say this as a father of a man and won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden made the speech on Wednesday near Vail, Colorado, where he designated Camp Hale as a national monument.

Biden said in a 2019 speech that he believes Beau’s “exposure to burn pits” in Iraq “in my view, I can’t prove it yet, he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for clarification on Biden’s comment.