President Biden said that it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for a second term.

Biden was asked during an interview with “60 Minutes” whether he has made a “firm decision” about running for re-election in 2024.

Biden has not ruled out running for re-election. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Kent Nishimura

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden said.