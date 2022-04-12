Biden says he’s ‘starting to bore myself’ in sleepy Iowa speech

President Biden said Tuesday that he was growing bored listening to himself talk about tackling 40-year-high inflation during what he called an attempted “genocide” by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Biden’s candor about his own lack of interest came during a 25-minute speech in front of tractors in Menlo, Iowa, that was focused on allowing higher amounts of ethanol in gasoline sold this summer.

The president said he was taking other steps to lower costs for Americans after annual inflation hit 8.5% in March. Biden said his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law put $700 million toward a Mississippi River lock and dam project to hasten shipping of soybeans and corn.

“Through modern locks, we are gonna help farmers get their products to markets faster, more efficiently, lower costs and keep American agriculture globally competitive,” he said before adding: “Folks, the list goes on. I’m starting to bore myself here, but it’s important stuff — I think, I think.”

The president went on to repeat his call for Congress to pass a sweeping social spending plan that he claimed would lower the cost of living through a variety of subsidies, including for childcare, healthcare and green-energy initiatives — though that legislation is effectively dead due to the inflation concerns of centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“Look, it’s gonna make a big difference for families and it’s the most impactful way that Congress can address inflation right now,” Biden said. “But even as we work with Congress, I’m not gonna wait to take action to help American families. I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike.”

Inflation rose to a new four-decade high of 8.5% in March, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Biden noted that he recently ordered the release of 1 million barrels per day of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which he said could lower gas prices by 10 to 35 cents per gallon.

“This is by far the largest release of our national reserves in history. It’s a wartime bridge to increase oil supply as we work with US oil producers to ramp up their production this year.”

“We’ve already made progress since March inflation data was collected,” the president insisted, adding that “your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of us should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

It marked the first time Biden or any US official has used the term “genocide” in reference to the Ukraine conflict amid reports of significant civilian casualties.

Forensic police officers exhume dead civilians in Bucha, Ukraine on April 12, 2022. Mikhail Palinchak/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Republicans have slammed Biden for taking actions to deter domestic drilling and processing of oil, including attempting last year to halt drilling permits on federal land and nixing pending oil pipeline projects, including the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta.

It’s unclear whether the Environmental Protection Agency emergency order permitting the sale of gas using a 15% ethanol blend will hold up to legal challenges, which struck down a Trump-era effort to expand E15 fuel.

Most gasoline in the US is blended with 10% ethanol and higher blends are usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 over concerns it contributes to smog during the summer months. The Supreme Court in January left current limits in place.

A reporter aboard Air Force One Tuesday pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the rationale behind declaring an “emergency” in April that will take effect in June to adopt the E15 change.

“We’ve seen gas prices go up anywhere from 80 cents to $1 since President Putin invaded Ukraine, and that is certainly having a significant impact on the pocketbooks of Americans across the country,” Psaki said, without directly answering the reason for declaring an emergency almost two months before June.

“There are a range of reasons to take this step,” Psaki continued. “But certainly, the fact that right now without this step 2,300 gas stations would essentially have a cover over the E15 gas pump — not allowing people to utilize the gas that is less expensive, and not allowing additional supply to get into the marketplace. So at this moment, where obviously we have a foreign dictator invading another country, we want to give ourselves additional flexibility and also do whatever we can to reduce costs for the American people.”

Although inflation jumped .6% in March, it gradually increased over the past year — hitting 7.9% in February after reaching 7.5% in January and 6.9% in December.

Republicans have blasted President Joe Biden for axing the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline. REUTERS/Todd Korol//File

Biden in December claimed that November’s 6.8 percent annual inflation rate was likely the “peak.” He said in July that high inflation was “temporary” when it was around 5 percent.

Republicans generally blame government spending — including Biden’s $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden has focused blame on Putin and COVID-19 supply chain bottlenecks.

A poll released Sunday by CBS found that about 69% of US adults disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation. Even among Democrats, 41% disapprove of Biden’s response.