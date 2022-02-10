Biden says he’s done ‘deep dive’ on ‘about 4’ Supreme Court candidates

President Biden said Thursday in his first TV interview of 2022 that he’s done a “deep dive” on “about four” possible candidates to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

“What I’ve done is I’ve taken about four people and done the deep dive on them, meaning these thorough background checks, and see if there’s anything in the background that would make them not qualified,” Biden told NBC news anchor Lester Holt.

A snippet of the interview was released Thursday afternoon ahead of a fuller broadcast of the sit-down on “NBC Nightly News.” Parts of the interview will be played during the Super Bowl this weekend.

“The shortlist are nominees who are incredibly well qualified and documented,” Biden told Holt in the interview, which was taped Thursday after Biden delivered a speech on his “Build Back Better” agenda in Culpeper, Va.. In a major blow to Biden’s agenda, a Thursday morning report showed annual inflation jumped to 7.5 percent in January.

“They are — they were the the honor students. They come from the best universities. They have experienced, some on the bench some on the practice of law,” Biden said.

DC appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a top contender to be Biden’s pick to replace Justice Breyer. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Biden has pledged to nominate a black woman. He previously said he hopes to announce his selection this month.

“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from the Republican side for the following reason. I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here,” Biden told Holt. “I’m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had: with an open mind, who understands the Constitution and interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

Top contenders to replace Breyer include 51-year-old DC appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer clerk who was confirmed by the Senate 53-47 last year with three Republican votes.

Georgia federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, 47, the sister of two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, 45, are also believed to be in contention.

Georgia federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner is another contender. Biden previously has vowed to select a black woman for the seat. VIA REUTERS

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger is also expected to be a potential pick. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has advocated for South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs. AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are openly campaigning for Biden to pick South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs, 55.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, also is a potential contender, due to her past roles as California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney. Biden insisted last month that Harris will be his running mate if he seeks re-election in 2024.