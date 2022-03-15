Biden refers toVP Kamala Harris as ‘first lady’ in gaffe

President Biden committed another gaffe Tuesday – referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the first lady.”

Biden made the mix-up while noting Harris wasn’t with him at an event because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

President Joe Biden strangely referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the first lady.” REUTERS/Leah Millis

First lady Jill Biden shrugged off her husband’s gaffe. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID,” Biden said, according to a video of the snafu posted to Twitter.

Somebody off to Biden’s side then appears to correct the president – eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

The White House revealed Emhoff’s positive test just before 6 p.m. Harris, who spent the day with Biden before the announcement, tested negative.

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly tested negative after her husband Doug Emhoff caught the virus. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill commemorated Equal Pay Day for women at the White House on March 15, 2022.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

Emhoff is the latest high-profile Democrat to contract the virus. Former President Barack Obama, 60, disclosed Sunday that he tested positive.