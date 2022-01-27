Biden reaffirms commitment to nominate a Black woman to SCOTUS

The Hill

Biden leading Trump, DeSantis by similar margins in new poll

President Biden is leading former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in two hypothetical, head-to-head match-ups for the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.The survey, conducted by Marquette Law School, found that 43 percent of adults nationwide would support Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, while 33 percent would vote for Trump in a one-on-one match-up.Sixteen percent said they would…