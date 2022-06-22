Biden Proposes Gas Tax Suspension. That’s Not Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

Text size





Crude prices fall as the Biden administration takes more steps to try to lower gasoline prices.

Oil prices were falling Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to ask Congress to temporarily suspend the federal tax on gasoline.

Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gas for three months and is asking states to take similar measures. The federal government charges a tax of 18 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24 cents on diesel fuel.