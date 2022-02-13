Biden promises Ukraine ‘decisive’ action if Russia invades

President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the United States will act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia invades his country, the White House said.

Biden “made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the US administration said in a statement after the call, which lasted 51 minutes.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” the statement said.

President Biden speaks on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The phone call was the two men’s first since Jan. 2, according to NBC News.

It came one day after Biden spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing “swift and severe costs” if Russia invades its neighbor Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin and Zelensky on Saturday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also travel to Ukraine and Russia this week to meet separately with both leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Biden agreed on “the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence.” REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia has more than 100,000 troops and heavy military equipment amassed along its eastern border with Ukraine but claims to have no intention of mounting an attack.

The State Department has ordered US embassy staff in Kyiv to evacuate because of the risk of invasion.

Additional reporting by Mark Moore